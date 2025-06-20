Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

