AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 5,945 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 148,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

