AO World (LON:AO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

AO World Stock Performance

AO World stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.53. The stock has a market cap of £560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40 ($1.62).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Roberts sold 350,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.28), for a total value of £332,500 ($447,751.14). Insiders sold a total of 2,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,290,000 over the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

