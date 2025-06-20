ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,903,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,451,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.21. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

