Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.42 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.