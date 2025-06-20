ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (ELFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 25th

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2025

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELFY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.