ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (ELFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 25th

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELFY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $32.04.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
