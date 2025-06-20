ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (ELFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 25th

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELFY opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Get ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF alerts:

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.