ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells $3,941,719.76 in Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Steve Elms sold 92,941 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $2,015,890.29.

On Friday, June 13th, Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $2,871,723.42.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

