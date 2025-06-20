664 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Purchased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,162,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $762,259. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Trading Down 0.9%

CART opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.