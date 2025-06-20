186,193 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 186,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.24% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

