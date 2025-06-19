Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 11,915 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FI opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.