WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.26. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

