Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

