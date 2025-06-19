Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLG LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 207,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $400.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

