United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.