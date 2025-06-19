United Advisor Group LLC Sells 877 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

