United Advisor Group LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.