Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $719,000 Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.44 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.71. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.71, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

