The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.