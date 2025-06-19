The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is Mithaq Capital SPC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mithaq Capital SPC increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695,032 shares during the quarter. Children’s Place comprises about 29.5% of Mithaq Capital SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mithaq Capital SPC owned 107.13% of Children’s Place worth $119,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 967.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,321 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.44). Children's Place had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.85 million.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children's Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children's Place U.S.

