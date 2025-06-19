TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $74.53.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.