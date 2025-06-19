T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Stock Position Increased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR opened at $40.29 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $553.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

