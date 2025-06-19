Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $514,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.42. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

