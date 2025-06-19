Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 54.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

