Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in HP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HP by 216.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,679 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.