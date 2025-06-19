SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $554.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.26 and a 200 day moving average of $556.80.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.