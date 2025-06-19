Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 458.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $15,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Sonoco Products by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 144,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 153,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

