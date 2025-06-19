RWS (LON:RWS) Issues Earnings Results

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RWS had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

RWS Stock Down 3.2%

RWS stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £330.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 60.80 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get RWS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.22) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at RWS

In other news, insider Benjamin Faes acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($912,506.71). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 74,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.37 ($67,081.82). Insiders own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

RWS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.