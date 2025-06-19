Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 2,100 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.82, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

