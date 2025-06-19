Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after acquiring an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BA opened at $197.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.73. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.