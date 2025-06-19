Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Rollins stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Rollins has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

