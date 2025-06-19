Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,580 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

