Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 298,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 84,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5%

QCOM stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

