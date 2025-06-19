Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

HSIC stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

