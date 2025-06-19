Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 805.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -313.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

