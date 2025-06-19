Q3 EPS Estimates for Groupe Dynamite Increased by Analyst

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Groupe Dynamite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Groupe Dynamite Price Performance

