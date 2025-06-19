Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

