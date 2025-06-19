Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67,225 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

