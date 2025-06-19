Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Post were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Post by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 790,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $108,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.64 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. This represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

