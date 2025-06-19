PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.