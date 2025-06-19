PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Acquires £4,952.85 in Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Lara Oyesanya acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,646.34).

PensionBee Group Trading Down 1.2%

LON PBEE opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 7.03. PensionBee Group plc has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 191 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBEE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.91) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6 billion in assets on behalf of more than 275,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

