OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) EVP Sells $319,330.92 in Stock

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. As a group, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

