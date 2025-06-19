Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,140 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

