Optivise Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,196 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,180,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

