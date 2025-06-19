Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,006.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

