Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 3.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders bought a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

