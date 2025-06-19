MGO Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85,872 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 766.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

