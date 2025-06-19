Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 153.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

