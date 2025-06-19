Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 8,642 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,053,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 804,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after buying an additional 576,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 530,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

