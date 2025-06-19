Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.84. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

