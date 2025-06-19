Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $549,372.74 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mastercard Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $538.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.42. The company has a market cap of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,644,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

